Camacho-Quinn’s controversial tweet says it is “unfair” for trans women to compete with each other – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

After the victory of a trans swimmer.





Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Photo: Luis Alberto Lopez

Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020 in the 100 meter hurdles, described this Wednesday as “unfair” that they continue to allow the participation of trans women in women’s competitions.

“Women (gender assigned at birth) will not have a chance in sports if they continue to allow men to participate in competition,” Camacho-Quinn said in a tweet.

“It’s not fair. Live as you want to live, but on a sporting level, I do not agree with what is happening,” added the also owner of the Olympic record in the 100 meter hurdles.

Camacho-Quinn’s expressions come several days after American Lia Thomas made history by becoming the first transgender woman to win a national swimming championship, in this case the NCAA Division I women’s 500-yard freestyle.

Lia, 22, competed as Will Thomas until 2019, when she began a sex change process. After completing the year of testosterone inhibition treatment required by the university league in these cases, Lia can participate without limitations in the women’s events.

The United States Swimming Federation recently announced a change in its policies to limit the level of testosterone that athletes must have to a maximum of 5 nanomoles per liter of blood.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee allows trans women to compete in women’s categories if their levels of testosterone, the hormone that influences the increase in muscle mass, are below 10 nanomoles per liter of blood.

“Like I said: This is not against anyone who started this transition early. Don’t misunderstand my words. This is what just happened in swimming,” Camacho-Quinn said.

Given this, he mentioned the South African Caster Semenya, who has been restricted by World Athletics from competing, because it forces athletes to keep their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter for a continuous period of at least six months.

“If we want to be fair, let’s be fair to everyone,” Camacho-Quinn said.

Following her expressions, the Puerto Rican gay activist Pedro Julio Serrano responded to Camacho-Quinn stating that “transphobia is not an opinion.”

“Trans women are women. Educate yourself,” Serrano said in a tweet.

If you are interested in voting on whether or not you agree with Camacho-Quinn’s expressions, you can click here.