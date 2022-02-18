Camacho’s response to Jean Alain’s complaint

the owner of the Specialized Attorney for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca)Wilson camachoresponded this Friday to the complaint of the former attorney general Jean-Alain Rodriguezabout the Public ministry he is playing to let the deadlines expire to lengthen his time in prison.

“I’m just going to say one thing on that particular. When the accusation of the Medusa case is presented, it will be possible to see why the one with deep tears begins to cry early,” he said. camacho.

camacho He spoke after leaving the hearing in which he was intended to review the measure of coercion of the defendants in the Medusa case. However, the hearing was postponed for next Tuesday the 22nd.

Yesterday the lawyers of Jean-Alain Rodriguez reported that the Public ministry He has until March 1 to present the accusation and they have orchestrated “a plot of arbitrariness” to obtain the extension of the term.

The Medusa Case

According to the accusation of Public ministry, Jean-Alain Rodríguez and other co-defendants were part of a criminal network of corruption that operated from the Attorney General’s Office and that, according to preliminary estimates, defrauded the Dominican State of more than six billion pesos.

Along with the former prosecutor, the co-defendants Alfredo Alexander Solano Augusto, Javier Alejandro Forteza Ibarra and Jonnathan Joel Rodríguez Imbert are in preventive detention.

Also appearing in the case are Rafael Antonio Mercede Marte, Jenny Marte Peña and Altagracia Guillén Calzado, who are under house arrest, and Miguel José Moya, who was imposed an economic guarantee of RD$1 million in the form of a contract.

Rafael Stefano Canó Sacco, the former chief of staff of attorney Rodríguez, and who was arrested in Spain, is in the process of extradition.