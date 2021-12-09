Camal Studio Super ** ga, a concept car inspired by the Caterham Seven

Camal Studio, Turin atelier founded by Alessandro Camorali in 2008, has decided to create a detail concept car that reinterprets the Caterham Seven in a futuristic key. The result is a two-seater that winks at fans of pure driving. His name is Super ** ga and although today it exists only as a digital concept, in the future it could be made in a small series. Obviously, there will be no budget problems as it will cost around € 300,000 plus taxes.

TO HAVE FUN DRIVING

The name is certainly particular and is a reference to the hills of Superga which were the background to an uphill race that took place in the past. The two asterisks, however, allow a nice interpretation of the name, provided you add “fi”. The basis is that of Caterham 485 with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Ford Duratec engine developing 240 hp. Camal Studio was very good at creating a design that managed to “hide” well the shapes of the model from which the concept derives. The design has clear references to hot road models such as the visible front suspension, the side exhausts and the mini front windshield. The design of the rear part is very particular, where we find the completely faired wheels. Also behind, the huge diffuser typical of supercars stands out. The bodywork was designed to be made internally in carbon fiber to contain the weight as much as possible.