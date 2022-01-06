Cambiaso grits his teeth, Hefti’s excellent debut

A point each, which pleases everyone. Sassuolo and Genoa share the stakes on the first day of the return leg. We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net from Sassuolo-Genoa finished 1-1.

Genoa 6 – A draw that gives continuity of results and prepares the team for Sunday’s match against Spezia

Sirigu 7 – Miraculous rescue on Defrel at 51 ‘, closes the door on Berardi’s left

Vanheusden 7 – Wins contrasts with physicality and a pinch of wickedness that never hurts in the role

Bani 6 – If he has to take care of defending the castle he is a starter in this Genoa

Vasquez 6 – Less strenuous than usual, he doesn’t miss an intervention

Hefti 7 – Half an hour is enough to understand that he is from Genoa (64 ‘ Fares 5 – He is one of the three who took over on the move, hard to ask for his soul)

Hernani 5 – It is limited to the homework, little intensity in the games (64 ‘ Melegoni 5 – Rabona? A nonsense play in a key moment of the game)

Badelj 5 – His performance plummets in the second half, once again in athletic trouble

Portanova 6 – Opposite trend to the Croatian, better in the second half of the game: more intensity (84 ‘ Cassata sv)

Cambiaso 7 – Takes a blow to the side, stays on the pitch and plays a great game in a defensive key

Right 8 – Like his seasonal goals, the last of which is a delicious “Palladino” heel shot (75 ′ Pandev 6 – As usual, he takes over to remedy kicks)

Ekuban 5 – An attacker who does not kick can only be useful in scrums (84 ‘ Caicedo sv)

Coach Shevchenko 6 – Genoa’s transitional phase begins with a vitally important point: at the moment he can’t do more. Note of merit for Mr. Tassotti who prepares the match this week between numerical and logistical difficulties

Sassuolo 6 – Tips 6; Toljan 6, Chiriches 6, Ferrari 6, Rogerio 6; Harroui 6, Maxime Lopez 5; Berardi 8, Raspadori 6, Kyriakopoulos 6 (84 ‘Muldur sv); Defrel 4 (88 ′ Samele sv) – Coach Dionisi 6



