Cambiasso: “Inter in Madrid with personality. Inzaghi’s changes? I think so “

After the match in Madrid, in connection with SkySport, Esteban Cambiasso analyzed the Inter match and, more generally, the impact of the Nerazzurri with the great European challenges. “The placement of Real players is always perfect, they anticipate the movements of their opponents and for this they do not need to be very fast. Calhanoglu in difficulty? He has a lot of quality, he shows it in Italy, but in these games there are some players, like the Real Madrid midfielders, who demonstrate their exceptional skill. Let’s talk about the famous extra step to take – underlines the Cuchu -. The changes of Inzaghi? Close matches force coaches to think beyond the match being played. Then you have to calculate the injury of Correa that deprives you of a rotation, the fact that Dzeko both a forward who runs all over the pitch and therefore spends a lot … Inter must bring the personality shown at the Bernabeu to Milan. Then the quality, especially in midfield, made the difference. “