Cambodia mourns Magawa, the mouse that discovered over one hundred anti-personnel mines

Cambodia mourns Magawa, the mouse-hero who with his nose helped reduce the number of people injured or killed by identifying over one hundred anti-personnel mines in Cambodia dating back to the bloody civil war of the early 1970s. The rat passed away last week at the age of eight, after years of honorable service.

Last year Magawa received an award from the British veterinary association PDSA for courage and rescue work. Gambian hamster rats have a keen sense of smell and can be trained well in both finding mines and diagnosing tuberculosis. Of the rats that help detect mines, Magawa was the best. He was born in Tanzania and was then put to work in Cambodia, one of the most mined countries in the world. The pet helped free up a total of 225,000 square meters of land, says Nos.

In June of last year, Magawa was retired. According to the organization that trained and deployed the rat, he remained playful almost to the end. However, last week he started eating less and sleeping more. The organization praises Magawa’s work and points out that with every land mine he discovered, he helped save lives.

