Cambria will be a work viewer and will be released later this year, as the web version of Horizon

In his speech to investors, during the presentation of the financial results of Meta in the first quarter of this year, Mark Zuckerberg assured that the high-end viewer known as Project Cambria will go on sale at the end of 2022 and that it will be a device for work use, designed to eventually replace our laptop or work team.

The CEO of Meta talked about his various technological investments, such as Artificial Intelligence, but most of his speech was dedicated to justifying the investments necessary for the creation of the next era of social technology, the metaverse.

The centerpiece of that metaverse they’re starting to build is Horizon, which will have a web version later this year that will make it easier for people to jump into “metaverse” experiences from many more platforms, even without requiring viewers, although the experience It will be better using the Meta Quest virtual reality platform now and later with augmented reality devices.

Zuckerberg also touched on the monetization of that metaverse, insisting that expecting to be “significantly better” than others in that regard and helping creators make a living in Horizon Worldssomething that will provide the platform with an advantage that makes it sustainable.

As to hardwarethe main device for Meta is quest 2which will coexist with the high-end viewfinder Project Cambria which will launch later this year. This high-end device will have improved ergonomics, full color mixed reality, eye and face tracking to allow our avatar to make eye contact and be expressive, thus enhancing the sense of presence.

All of the above is not new, but Mark Zuckerberg added to the description of Project Cambria this time something else: it will be a viewer that will focus more on cases of work use, professional, and which is designed to eventually replace laptops or other work equipment. They will share more details about this device in the coming months, whose launch they are already preparing.