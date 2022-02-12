Cambridge University chooses Minecraft to teach English to everyone

The first educational game promoted by the University of Cambridge has arrived in the Marketplace present in Minecraft. The collaboration with Microsoft has produced “Adventures in English with Cambridge” dedicated to children.

How to teach English to kids all over the world profitably? With a universal means which can be …Minecraft. The idea caught on in England at one of its historic universities, Cambridge. Taking advantage of the playful and engaging element of the video game teaching languages ​​can be less burdensome.

Collaborating with Microsoft the university team has fine-tuned a three chapter adventure which will appear in Minecraft: Education Edition. The arrival of the project is set for May 19, 2022. The virtual environment has been designed to allow children of all ages to improve their knowledge of English.

The starting level is the lowest of the certifications, the A1 of Common European Framework of Reference for Languages ​​(CEFR). Language skills can be practiced and increased with various activities, challenges and puzzles. For example, you can open the doors by composing specific ‘keywords’ but only in English.

It comes to breathe a sigh of relief that Minecraft is still viewed with sympathy in spite of recent events. The choice fell on a game both for the large audience it would reach and for the fact that many children they can rarely practice English live. A sort of DAD in short.

Cambridge, ancient but always open

Adventures in English with Cambridge will be on sale at a price corresponding to 4.50 euros on the Minecraft Marketplace. The game is compatible for different devices: PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch. But also for iOS and Android mobile systems.

Cambridge University keeps up with the times, despite its venerable age. If the legends that want it founded in 1209 are true, the headquarters are now over 800 years old, the second largest in England, after Oxford.

Innovation in 1900 reached Cambridge gradually. Until 1921 the girls had no way of obtaining a diploma, even if they had been following the lessons since 1882. In 1988 the colleges were finally open to women, and indeed some refuse the admission of male pupils.

the University of Cambridge has several laboratories and study centers. Member of the Russell Group, is among the most avant-garde offices now in research and therefore among those to receive the most funds for this purpose. It is also a well-known name in various international alliances, such as in the International Alliance of Research Universities (IARU).