Came the day! Evaluna Montaner and Camilo announced this happy news

These days, both fans and the press are aware of the singer’s every move. Evaluate Montaner 24 years old and her husband Camilo as they are about to be new parents. This week, Ricardo Montaner announced that the birth of his grandson Indigo is close.

This morning Evaluna and Camilo surprised their fans with happy news, but it is not yet the birth of the new member of the clan, but the premiere of a new song called ‘Refugio’, which has a video clip starring Ricardo’s daughter that he recorded in the city of Buenos Aires.

“After two years of feeling accompanied by this song, I can say that I feel honored that it is now in your hands. I hope it accompanies you and serves as a refuge for you like me. “Refugio” is out!”, he wrote Eva Luna in social networks before his more than 19 million followers from all corners of the world.

Eva Luna. Source: instagram @evaluna

The producer of the video clip was his mother marlene rodriguez who also dedicated heartfelt words to her daughter on the network and said: “Daughter, working with you is happiness. I love how it turned out, in addition to working with a great team, you don’t need much because you are light. I love you and it’s a privilege to serve you.”

Evaluate Montaner. Source: instagram @camilo

For its part, Camilo He also publicly congratulated his wife and wrote: “All my admiration for her. For being the backbone of this home that we are. For being a free, honest, real artist, a reflection of light that comes from within. I remember when you recorded that voice in the hotel in Barcelona, ​​and you made us cry. I love you. And I love refuge”.