Came the day! Evaluna Montaner and Camilo announced this happy news

Entertainment

These days, both fans and the press are aware of the singer’s every move. Evaluate Montaner 24 years old and her husband Camilo as they are about to be new parents. This week, Ricardo Montaner announced that the birth of his grandson Indigo is close.

This morning Evaluna and Camilo surprised their fans with happy news, but it is not yet the birth of the new member of the clan, but the premiere of a new song called ‘Refugio’, which has a video clip starring Ricardo’s daughter that he recorded in the city of Buenos Aires.

