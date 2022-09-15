Camelia Jordana celebrates her 30th birthday: this film in which she could have played in place of Zendaya

This Thursday, September 15 is a symbolic day for Camélia Jordana since the singer enters a new decade: the thirties. An opportunity to come back to this role in a famous film that was just missed, and which was finally played by Zendaya.

Camélia Jordana is 16 years old when she decides to try her luck on the show The New Star, in 2009. Quickly, the teenager succeeded in conquering the jury composed of André Manoukian, Lio, Sinclair and Philippe Manoeuvre. His charisma and his voice allow him to access the premium live. She then finished her journey at the gates of the final, in third place. A consecration for this passionate about music, but whose talent does not stop at the fourth art, since she is also a place in the very closed world of comedy.

It was in 2012 that Camélia Jordana took her first steps as an actress. She then began in a dramatic comedy entitled The Stroller Strategyby Clément Michel, then gives the reply to Daniel Prévost in the TV movie Bad Heads. Since then the artist never left recording studios and film sets.

Camélia Jordana could have played a role in place of Zendaya

The talent of Camélia Jordana is such that it allowed her to touch the world of the American seventh art. At least that’s what she revealed in May 2022 during an interview with Konbini. Indeed, she could have landed one of the roles of her life by playing alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson or even Oscar Isaac in the film. Dunesreleased in 2021.

Initially, the actress had been contacted in order to pass the auditions pto embody the role of Chani. “I am told ‘you have a casting for this film’ so I freak out. I say to myself ‘well ok, never in my life would I have it’. […] I work my thing to the max, but then I kinda forget the thing“, she confided, before understanding that a great American actress has finally succeeded in land the coveted role: “TO one moment I see the poster come out and I see Zendaya. At the same time, I understood the fact that I didn’t have it because it’s Zendaya, our queen to all“. A great experience nonetheless.