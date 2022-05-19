Camellia Jordana in Dune? She could have had the role of Zendaya

If viewers were able to find Zendaya as Chani in “Dune,” they could have seen singer Camélia Jordana instead of the actress. We tell you everything!

In 2021, viewers were able to discover the first part of Dunes, a feature film by Denis Villeneuve based on the work of Frank Herbert. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are on the bill. But beware, a French singer could have played Chani instead of Zendaya. Indeed, Camélia Jordana made an astonishing revelation.

Camélia Jordana passed the Dune casting

It is up to our colleagues to Konbini that Camélia Jordana was kind enough to grant a somewhat special interview. Indeed, the latter then revealed funny anecdotes on his life. She notably confessed to having passed the casting to play in the film Dunes.

I am told “you have a casting for this film” so I freak out. I say to myself “okay, never in my life would I have it”. […] I work my stuff to the max and then I forget the stuff a bit. This is exactly what happened.

she said.

At one point I see the poster come out and I see Zendaya.

Camélia Jordana therefore understood that she had not been selected for the role but lived it very well.

At the same time I completely understood that I didn’t get it because it was Zendaya, our queen to all of us.

She doesn’t have her baccalaureate

Camélia Jordana also admitted not having her baccalaureate. She then explains:

I didn’t even pass my French baccalaureate and I was a bit pissed off. […] Right after that I registered at the CNED and it was useless because I had a job and no time at all to open the CNED books which had cost me a fortune.

And to think that we already thought we knew everything about the talented singer.

What do you think of his confidences? Would you have imagined Camélia Jordana in Dunes ?