Cameos from ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured multiple cameos. Before its premiere, this was one of the most commented topics due to the different rumors. From the (discarded) possibility of seeing a variant of Hombre de Hierro to the presence of the X-Men within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of these questions are already clear and others, due to the tone of the film, are yet to be resolved.

As of this moment, the text contains spoilers. Therefore, it is recommended to stop reading it if you have not seen the film.

The richest scene in terms of cameos occurs when Doctor Strange is presented to The Illuminati, as he is considered the most important threat to the multiverse, because his variants usually take his personal quests to the ultimate consequences.

Steven Strange is presented before a jury that will evaluate different questions, until the threat of Scarlet Witchinterpreted by elizabeth olsenand breaks all the security barriers provided by the illuminati. So, they are the ones who take part in the conflict to try to stop it. These are not the only characters presented and who could have a key role later. We see it.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

and the illuminati

The film introduced the following characters and these could be their impact within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you want to know more details about the film, we recommend this exclusive content about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Captain Carter

This character was introduced through What would happen if…?the animated series that Disney premiered during the year 2021. Hayley Atwell, after closing part of her story with the story of Captain America, returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing this new character in live action. It is not clear if his presence in this film implies that he appears in another context; much less if you take into account how the character ended up, killed by The Scarlet Witch.

black-bolt

It was one of the main surprises, especially because this character did not continue in the television adaptations, after inhumans was cancelled. However, Anson Mount, who played the character in that series, did it again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was another character who died and, in this case, the debate opens up again: will the inhumans arrive at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in another type of context?

reed richards

The presence of the Fantastic Four was also one of the most constant rumors associated with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reed Richards is considered the smartest man in the universe; one that, in addition, can mold his body at will. There’s expected to be a Fantastic Four movie in a year or two, and judging by how similar the variants are between the universes, Reed Richards will reprise the character.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscriptionwith which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releasesto the catalog of Star and to the best National Geographic documentaries.

Charles Xavier

One of the most anticipated cameos, due to rumors and because the film’s trailers suggested a lot in relation to his presence. After playing the character in Logan (2017), Patrick Stewart reprized the character. As in the case of the Fantastic Four, more news about the X-Men is expected in the next films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel

This character had been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, but Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch. In the universe to which The Illuminati belong, it is Maria Rambeau who receives the energy charge and becomes the character. Her death makes it difficult for her to reappear in other contexts, unless a similar variant exists in another reality.

Beyond The Illuminati:

Clea, the pair of Doctor Strange

This character appears for a few seconds, in the post-credit scene of the film. She is played by Charlize Theron, an actress who introduced herself as that character on her Twitter profile. Who is Clea? This character was conceptualized and designed by Stan Lee and Steve Dikto, during the 60s. She is the Supreme Sorceress of the Dark Dimension, the one from which one of the old villains related to Doctor Strange comes: Dormammu.

Seen what has been seen, the history of Doctor Strange will have a lot to do with this last character, Clea, and perhaps he will cross paths with that villain again while exploring a little more of the dark arts. As within the multiverse the possibilities are almost endless and this type of film is about adaptations of comics, and not an exact recreation, it remains to be seen how the Marvel Cinematic Universe advances in the next films.

Special mention to the actor Bruce Campbell, who plays a pizza vendor. This is the first appearance of him on screen after nine years without being on it.



