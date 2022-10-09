News

Camera captured the two men who shot Ana Francisca Gómez in Santiago

Santiago, DR.

a security camera caught the two men that on a motorcycle mortally wounded a Ana Francisca Gomez de Amaro, 52 years old.

In the photograph one of the two men has a black protective helmet, both have a black coat and jeans, while the other has only a red cap, preliminary investigations establish that the man who was on the back of the motorcycle He was the one who shot with a 9 millimeter gun.

Gómez, according to the experts, he died two bullet wounds to the head.

The incident

The incident occurred last Friday while she was traveling in a white BMW vehicle along Avenida 27 de Febrero, in the Ensanche Libertad roundabout section of Santiago.

After being shot, Gómez Andújar was taken to a health center by people who were in the place where she was later declared dead.

Residents of the sector denounced that despite the fact that there is a police station less than 1 kilometer away, no law enforcement officers came to the scene and neither did the 9-1-1 ambulance.

more violence

The death of the lady was the second act of violence recorded that day in this province, after unknown individuals on motorcycles killed Jesús Benedicto García, a security agent for a lottery banking consortium, in Santiago in the early hours of the morning. West.

While the previous Thursday two unknown persons on board a motorcycle killed 74-year-old Eusebio Gómez Rodríguez (El Chino), a retired major from the National Police, who was shot in the head in the middle of an assault, in the municipal district of La Canela.

