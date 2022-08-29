Camera recorded alleged kidnapping attempt on a 6-year-old girl

Attempted kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl in Ohio 1:02

(CNN) — A doorbell camera captured the attempted kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl from her front yard Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and security camera footage obtained by CNN.

The video shows the girl standing by a trash can on a front yard sidewalk, when a man, identified in court records as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, walks up to her and appears to touch her before turning away. and drag her by his arm down the sidewalk before she gets away.

Mandie Miller, the girl’s mother, told CNN on Friday that her daughter was taking out the trash, as she has many times before, when McPherson reached out and touched her daughter.

Miller said McPherson released her after her daughter screamed, which is heard on the video recording.

“She came in with a bloodcurdling scream, ran into the living room and said, ‘Mommy, someone tried to take me, touched my private parts,'” Miller said. “I went outside and saw him walking down the sidewalk.”

Miller said she and her husband attempted to chase McPherson down the street on foot before her husband got into his car and followed McPherson until he was eventually stopped by Hamilton police.

Miller said she has already sought advice for her daughter and that the family is considering a move, something Miller said is at her daughter’s request.

McPherson is currently being held in the Butler County Jail and it is unknown when he will appear in court.

CNN has reached out to McPherson’s attorney for comment.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.