Cameras on the MTA’s security system were not working; NYPD Used Passenger Video to Locate Suspect – NBC New York

New York Police have located the U-Haul truck believed to be linked to the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 29 people wounded or injured Tuesday morning.

Authorities said a credit card was recovered at the scene of the shooting that was used to rent the vehicle, found on Kings Highway in Gravesend.

It is still under investigation to determine if he has any connection to the suspect.

The New York police, the FBI and other authorities are also searching videos and speaking to witnesses in an effort to find the man, who was wearing a reflective vest and gas mask when he detonated several smoke bombs and then opened fire on a train. N bound for Manhattan at Sunset Park around 8:30 am

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell released a description of the gunman, saying he is approximately 5-foot-5 with a stocky build.

“We’re asking for the public’s help,” said Sewell, who asked the public to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS with any information about the suspect, photos or videos.

“It’s likely that someone listening to this could help us find this individual,” Governor Kathy Hochul said during the afternoon news conference.

Despite recent updates to the surveillance system within the MTA, there were no cameras in operation at the 36th Street station.

Still, law enforcement officers were able to obtain an image of the suspect from a bystander’s cellphone video.

Shell casings were recovered on the train and on the platform, along with a pistol and three extended round magazines. Multiple smoke devices and a bag of commercial-grade fireworks were also recovered.

It is not yet known how the man entered the system, if he swiped a MetroCard or if his face could be seen when he entered and exited the system. It’s also unclear if he ran from a station or went into the subway tunnel.

As officers searched a Brooklyn neighborhood, at least one security camera at a nearby station didn’t record anything, due to “a malfunction,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The problem was under investigation, Adams said, and officials were working to determine if a single camera, or all of them, failed. A senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation said Tuesday afternoon that neither appeared to be fully operational at the time of the shooting that morning.

The malfunction appeared to be a major stumbling block in the investigation, which by late Tuesday afternoon involved an extensive search for information on the streets of Sunset Park and other parts of the city.

The description of the suspect was vague: heavyset, green construction vest and gray sweatshirt, and videos of bystanders from the smoke-filled underground scene did not reveal an obvious assailant.

A second senior law enforcement official said police believed the gunman was driving a U-Haul with Arizona plates. A vehicle matching the description was found Tuesday afternoon near Kings Highway in the district, police said. Investigators also found a gun at the scene of the shooting.

Janno Lieber, president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said in an interview that he was not aware of any specific problems with the security cameras at the Sunset Park station. But he added that a broader review would be completed.

“We have nearly 10,000 cameras in our system, including nearly 600 just on the Brooklyn section of this line where the attack occurred,” Lieber said. “So we’re going to work with the NYPD to capture all of that video and figure out where this criminal could have gotten in or out of the system.”

Police spoke with workers at a deli on Fourth Avenue and asked them to carefully study their surveillance footage, according to The New York Times.