Cameron Crowe announces the musical adaptation of his film ‘Almost Famous’

On Broadway there are two omnipresent tendencies in the creation of his works. The first is the original creation that later and according to its success, ends up having a film adaptation. (West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera) and then there are those commonly referred to as “jukebox musicals”, which represent popular songs from American artistic popular culture. Therefore, it seemed inevitable that at some point, a movie like almost famous must have an adaptation on the stage of the theater. Its director, Cameron Crowe, has been working on this renewed version for years and the production announced this week that It will open on Broadway in late 2022.

Released in the year 2000, almost famous was inspired by the director’s personal experiences as a teenager, working as a music journalist for Rolling Stone magazine. The synopsis tells just that story, that of a boy (Patrick Fugit) 15-year-old who is hired to cover a rock band’s tour in the 1970s. While working on the tour, falls in love with a groupie named Penny Lanewho is played by Kate Hudson and from whom she will learn many things in life.

The story of Almost Famous earned Crowe an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, while both Hudson and Frances McDormand (who plays the boy’s mother) earned acting nominations for their roles. The filmmaker who was responsible for Vanilla Sky (remake of the Spanish Open your eyes), has been preparing this musical version since 2018, but since then the update and information of its development had been stagnant, an immobility that suggested the project might be dead. However, the update of the website and the biography of the Twitter profile announced what all fans of the original tape wanted to read: “It’s all happening…Broadway 2022.”

The presence of Cameron Crowe in the industry has been diluted over time, although on the other hand, he has never been a filmmaker who chose his productions lightly. In 1996 he shot Jerry Maguire with Tom Cruise and with Almost Famous achieved the greatest recognition of his filmography. In 2011 she directed Mat Damon and Scarlett Johansson in A place to dream. Hello has been until now, a last feature film that went unnoticed, despite having stars of the stature of Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams and John Krasinski, among others.