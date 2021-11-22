Cameron Crowe’s Extraordinary Ordinary

A director capable of striking the collective imagination with his method is one who can boast his own precise trademark, a detail that distinguishes him at first sight, as Cameron Crowe manages to do. It can be a detail in the introduction of the film, as Woody Allen often chooses to do, starting each of his works with the opening titles on a black background and white Windsor font.

Rather than a specific type of shot on stage, such as the trunk shut, typical of Tarantino’s hand. For other filmmakers, the stylistic figure appears directly within the plot and this is precisely the case of Cameron Crowe.

Born in 1957, a native of Palm Springs and raised in that Indio which is now so famous thanks to that Coachella that he would have been able to tell divinely, had it been organized during his adolescence.

Indeed, Cameron Crowe has a personal story that deserves a film of her own.

He told a small insight into one of his most famous works, Almost famous, and through the shy and enterprising character of William Miller, he shared with his audience his first artistic steps, but also a nostalgic slice of the seventies, which he lived so intensely.

Cameron Crowe can be safely considered a child prodigy and as stated above, her life could serve as the perfect storyline for a generational film.

At only 15 years old, as well as the protagonist of Almost Famous, Crowe begins writing for the Rolling Stones, thus gaining the opportunity to interview some of the greatest artists in history. Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin and Neil Young, just to name a few.

At the age of 22 he wrote his first book, entitled Fuori di Testa, from which the 1982 film with Sean Penn and Nicolas Cage will be taken, which will become a true generational cult. Thanks to the story of a rather disillusioned cross-section of American adolescence, managing however to make something totally usual iconic.

And this is precisely the stylistic code of Cameron Crowe, what makes him quickly remembered by his audience.

Say Anything… by Cameron Crowe

The ability to make the ordinary extraordinary, telling common lives, in which we can all recognize ourselves and crystallizing them into iconic moments, celebrating emotions that need to remain eternal.

He has done so since the beginning of his career, with his first film in 1989, Say Anything .. putting that stereo in John Cusack’s hand out of Ione Skye’s house, making a raincoat and a song memorable.

The marriage of music and cinema is an element that we constantly find in Cameron Crowe’s art, as the 2011 Pearl Jam documentary revealed.

Demonstrating that for Crowe, the need to insert his first great love, in the instrument with which he has chosen to tell himself, is fundamental.

Music is the glue that connects the other fundamental elements of his cinema, among which certainly stands out the love and the search for it, the affirmation of work success and the fundamental imprint that the family leaves on us.

Based on the age in which Crowe makes the film in question, these elements evolve with him and find more or less greater spaces, depending on the maturity of the artist who tells them.

In Say Anything … And Singles, the focus is placed on the search for love and first relationships, while in Jerry Maguire, (first appointment between Crowe and the Academy Award), it is career success that conditions the choices of the protagonists.

Continue with Almost famous, a generational cult that tells the director’s adolescence with melancholy and delicacy and that gives us one of his most iconic characters, Kate Hudson’s Penny Lane.

And to Cameron Crowe, her first Golden Globe and her first Oscar for best screenplay.

We arrive at Vanilla Sky, remake of Abres Los Ojos by Amenabar, a film in which the theme of regret and the past that torments the future marks a change of direction in the cinema that the director will produce.

To confirm this, he arrives Elizabethtown, one of Crowe’s most talked about films that takes its place in the comedy-drama category that boasts very few copies available.

The melancholy story of Drew, a marketing prodigy who fails miserably, explicitly recalls the Jerry Maguire by Tom Cruise reinventing himself. Rediscovering himself through love and brotherhood, but not before having dug into the proverbial depth and only through the knowledge of bizarre, tender and extraordinary characters.

A peculiar skill that Crowe does so well is to give to the collective panorama, memorable images or jokes that remain in the memory of the general public.

The Lloyd Dobler stereo that transmits In your eyes, consecrating it as a manifesto song of the most blatant declarations of love, the lines “Cover me with money” and “You had already convinced me to yes”, recited in Jerry Maguire and mentioned in many films and TV series, in the years to come.

The image of Penny Lane dancing on the dirty post-concert floor, with a flower in her fingers, as well as that of Kirsten Dunst mimicking a photograph, when she witnesses a moment she does not want to forget.

There are millions of incredible films in the world of cinema, directed by famous and immensely talented directors, who, as much as they are acclaimed, they do not have the ability to deliver iconic scenes or jokes that are so effective, worthy of becoming quotes.

On the contrary, Crowe’s cinema, although it may be crudely labeled as a simple comedy, is imbued with this ability. Precisely the ingenuity of making something ordinary extraordinary, worthy of being remembered forever.

His films always tell rather similar parables. Descents and falls towards a professional or emotional failure, which push the protagonist of the moment to search for his origins starting from his past, in a more or less spontaneous way.

As if he wanted to suggest to us that rebirth necessarily passes through the destruction of the superficial and the rediscovery of one’s roots.

This is why Crowe’s cinema is one that is good for the heart of those who watch it. A cinema that makes you think without the intention of being busy, a cinema that sublimates the everyday and celebrates the originality and fragility of the people who live it.

Pushing its protagonists to forgive their mistakes and those they have suffered because of others.

Giving us the impression that the world can truly be a simple and magical place at the same time, in which to live.