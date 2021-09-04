Cameron Diaz: 10 things you didn’t know about the actress







More than twenty years have passed since the film debut of Cameron Diaz in The Mask – From zero to myth. And it’s been four years since Cameron Diaz last appeared in the cinema. But we’re still here talking about it. Because? Because in his twenty years of film career, Cameron Diaz has become a symbol: one of the symbols of Hollywood, one of the most famous actresses and producers of all time, one of the most followed celebrities, one of the hottest and most beautiful stars ever, and a style icon. Cameron Diaz and his films have been at the heart of the film industry for twenty years. But, despite always being in the spotlight, there are maybe some things about Cameron Diaz that you don’t know.

Here are ten things you didn’t know about Cameron Diaz:







Cameron Diaz: and his films

1. Cameron Diaz: movies and career. Cameron Diaz was born in 1972 in San Diego, the daughter of a Cuban-American father and an Anglo-German mother. He left home at the age of 16, and has lived in places like Japan, Australia, Mexico, Morocco and Paris. Upon her return, at the age of 21, she was a model. It was then that he auditioned for a major role in The Mask – From zero to myth, which was released in 1994. He had no experience, but landed the role of co-star alongside Jim Carrey. The next three years, she developed her skills as an actress in independent films, such as An almost perfect dinner (1995), Two husbands for a wedding (1996) and Deep waters (1996). She then returned to mainstream cinema, in perfect shape, appearing in 1997 ne My best’s wedding friend next to Julia Roberts. Julia Roberts she then officially became a star thanks to All Crazy About Mary, in 1998. From there, she worked in major films, hit comedies, and as a voice actress. Among the various films with Cameron Diaz, you will surely remember Being John Malkovich, Charlie’s Angels And Charlie’s Angels – More than ever, Shrek, Shrek 2 And Shrek and they lived happily ever after, Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, Gangs of New York, Love Doesn’t Go on Vacation, The Box, Innocenti Lies, Gambit, The Counselor, The Attorney, Annie – Happiness is contagious, Bad Teacher, All against him And In Her Shoes – If I were her.

2. It appears that Cameron Diaz has given up acting. The last film with Cameron Diaz was Annie – Happiness is contagious. The confirmation of the fact that he decided to retire from acting, however, came only in 2018. During a panel discussion with Christina Applegate and Selma Blair, with whom he had starred in The sweetest thing, in fact, he discussed a potential return of the trio, commenting: “Maybe I should (…) I’m almost retired, actually I’m not doing anything at the moment.”

3. Not just movies: Cameron Diaz led the Saturday Night Live. A very famous show, SNL is the springboard for the greatest American comedians. And what a springboard. And Cameron Diaz passed by: she hosted the show three times and appeared as a guest several more, as the character Kiki Deamore.

4. Cameron Diaz went to school with Snoop Dog. He said about her that she was a popular and trendy girl. It seems that things have not really changed since then. And she also talked about her own memories of Snoop, saying. “He was very tall and thin. And he made a ponytail. And I’m sure I bought weed from him. “

Cameron Diaz: naked on screen at 42

5. Cameron Diaz nude in Sex Tape. There are many Hollywood celebrities who decide to oppose the rule of appearing naked only in youth, only to be discarded, and decide to show themselves naked after forty. It is also true that, with a very healthy and stunning body, Cameron Diaz can afford it. But, at the age of 42, Cameron Diaz she is naked for the first time on the big screen in Sex tape – over the net. In the film, a married couple decides to shoot hot movies: and Cameron Diaz appears naked, in several sex scenes with Jason Segel.

6. Cameron Diaz got married on January 5, 2015. She married her 8-month-old partner Benji Madden in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles after two weeks of engagement. Over the weekend, the couple organized an intimate rehearsal dinner for family and friends including Drew Berrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Toni Collette, Reese Witherspoon, Joel Madden And Nicole Richie. More than ninety guests attended the wedding. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are now expecting their first child: the news was announced in February 2018.

Cameron Diaz hot

7. Cameron Diaz modeled for CK and Levis. She became famous in the cinema thanks to The Mask, but, before that, she worked as a model. And quite a lot. She has appeared in advertisements for very famous brands, including Nivea, Coca-Cola, Calvin Klein and Levis. Additionally, she appeared on the cover of Seventeen in July 1990. At the release of the first film she commented: “I am a beautiful girl who is a model and she is not bad as an actress”. Before offering her her first official role in The Mask, New Line, worried about having an unknown co-star, insisted that Diaz read the script with Jim Carrey 12 times. “I was ready for a nervous breakdown,” said Diaz later, “I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. I got an ulcer. “

8. Cameron Diaz collaborated on the design of her own costumes in Charlie’s Angels. In the movies, Cameron Diaz is as trendy and hot as in real life. And for Charlie’s Angels, helped create her own look, including the one for “Baby Got Back”. For her, the film was an opportunity to let loose and have a lot of fun on the set: she collaborated with the designer of the film, took kung fu lessons, enjoyed wearing a more beautiful dress than the other, and had the opportunity to work with a great director and spending their days with two of her best friends. Not bad.

9. Cameron Diaz is a health and fitness expert. He has written a book about it, entitled The Longevity Book: the Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Biology of Time. Its icon? Helen Mirren, which she defines as “terribly sexy”. “She doesn’t try to go back in time, she just takes care of herself,” she commented. The same, indeed, can be said of Cameron Diaz, hot as never before at the age of 45: she is healthy and takes care of herself. And it shows. According to her, the secret lies precisely in this, and in her own spirit.

Cameron Diaz: height and physique

10. Cameron Diaz’s physicist: the height is 1.74 m, and weighs approximately 58 kg. The measurements appear to be roughly 87-58.5-89.

Sources: IMDb, Independent, Confused Sandals, Vogue