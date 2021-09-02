Cameron Diaz, 49 years old with a dedication from her husband: “You are beautiful”

49 years and not hear them. Cameron Diaz, a film icon of the end of the millennium, has celebrated her birthday, with her beloved Benji Madden who wanted to celebrate her on social media. The guitarist and second voice of Good Charlotte has granted himself a beautiful dedication of love to his lifelong partner.

The social dedication

“Happy birthday to my wife, you are beautiful in every way, we are so lucky to have you around,” wrote Benji. “What you do and who you are day after day for those you love is hard to explain in a single IG post, but I like to have a reason to say it out loud: I love you.”

Cameron Diaz became a mother for the first time

Farewell to the cinema

Cameron and Madden have been a couple since 2014, when they were introduced by Nicole Richie. At the beginning of 2015 the wedding, while at the end of 2019 Raddix Madden was born, the eldest daughter had through gestation for others. Before meeting Benji, Cameron was one of Hollywood’s golden shoulder blades. Among his most famous exes, Justin Timberlake.

Loading... Advertisements

From the moment she found love, the actress put her career aside. His latest films, Sex Tape, Annie And All against him, even date back to 2014, the year in which he met Benji. In 2018 the final confirmation: Cameron retired indefinitely to devote himself to his private life. Interviewed by Kevin Hart, she elaborated on the concept: “I loved acting but there were so many parts of my life that weren’t right. I just wanted to make my life manageable by myself. My routine in one day is literally what I can. to do it alone. And it’s the best feeling. I have had peace in my soul taking care of myself. It’s the best feeling ever. I feel complete. “

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Diaz was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, taking part in 40 films in 20 years.

Cameron Diaz coming out: “I was with a woman”