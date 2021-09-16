Cameron Diaz: 5 curiosities about the actress

Cameron Diaz, one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, was born on August 30, 1972 in San Diego, California.

Among his most famous films Everyone’s crazy about Mary, The Mask – From zero to myth, but also Vanilla Sky, Every Damn Sunday, Charlie’s Angels And Love does not go on vacation.

Here are 5 curiosities about her:

1. Has Cuban origins

As her Latin surname suggests, Cameron Diaz has Cuban origins from her father, Emilio Diaz. The mother Billy Early, on the other hand, has Scottish-Irish and German origins.

2. He said NO to Botox

Beautiful Cameron has also tried botox, but has sworn she will never do it again because it changes her facial features too much. “I’m not vain at all, as far as age is concerned, it’s something I joke about. On the contrary, I think one has to lie saying that he is older than he is, only to be told” But how good you are! ” , Diaz said of the passing of time.

3. The Body Book

Cameron Diaz has published a book entitled “The Body Book” (“Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body” would be the official title!), In which she reveals her secrets of beauty.

The actress firmly believes in a healthy lifestyle which, extended over time, brings lasting benefits.

To start the day, according to Cameron Diaz, you should drink water when you wake up and always have breakfast. It is also important to never forget citrus fruits in your diet: lemon, in particular, helps digestion and improves the immune system. And of course, a lot of physical activity is not lacking among his advice.

4. Word of Cameron Diaz

Among her most famous quotes: “I grew up with a lot of guys, I probably have a lot of testosterone to be a woman”.

5. Love

Cameron Diaz’s great love was the actor Matt Dillon, with whom she partnered from 1995 to 1999. She was then engaged from 1990 to 1995 with the producer Carlos De La Torre, from 2001 to 2003 with the Roman director Lukas Boos and from 2003 to 2006 also with Justin Timberlake.

After several flirts, including Jude Law, Keanu Reeves and Robbie Williams, in 2014 he officially got engaged to Benji Madden, rocker of Good Charlotte 7 years younger, whom he met 8 months earlier thanks to Nicole Richie, his great friend and wife of Joel Madden, Benji’s twin brother. In 2015, the couple got married in their Los Angeles home.

(Photo Getty Images)