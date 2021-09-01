Cameron Diaz after retirement: “Now I feel complete”

Cameron Diaz

The “All Crazy About Mary” actress opens up about the choices that led to the end of her career in Kevin Hart’s new variety.

With the decision to retire from the film scene, Cameron Diaz finally feels complete.

During Kevin Hart’s new talk show Heart to Hart, the former Hollywood diva explains the reasons behind her choice.

“When you do something so intensely over a long period of time, when you are the person who has to do it, the person who has to appear on the screen, the person in the foreground, all the parts of you that are not like that, need to be surrendered. to other people, ”says the gorgeous 48-year-old to the comedian. “I realized that part of me wasn’t fulfilling.”

Loading... Advertisements

After the farewell to the cinema, Cameron met her current husband Benji Madden, with whom she had little Raddix, in 2019.

Also in the recent interview with Yahoo Finance, the actress of «Vanilla Sky» confirmed that she had finished her career «100%».

“Having a family, being married and having a small family unit is the best thing in the world,” Diaz said. “I couldn’t make a film the way it should be done. All my energies are here ».