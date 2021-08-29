Cameron Diaz after the farewell to the cinema, his words

Cameron Diaz she has been away from the cinema for years and seems to be happy with the choice made. In a recent interview, the actress confessed that she felt like a war machine and only by moving away from Hollywood did she find peace.

Cameron Diaz after the farewell to the cinema

Movie star for years and years, Cameron Diaz said goodbye in the world of acting for about six years. To date, she does not seem at all regretful of her choice.

After making millions of fans scattered around the globe dream with films like All Crazy About Mary, Very Bad Things, Every Damn Sunday and Minority Report, the actress has found peace away from the cameras. Talk show host Hart to Heart, aired on Peacock and hosted by Kevin Hart, Cameron recounted what prompted her to say goodbye to cinema.

Cameron Diaz after the farewell to the cinema: the words

Diaz said:

“When you do something at such a high level for so long, you are the one who has the talent. Everything about you has passed on to other people ”.

Cameron has made a philosophical discourse, very profound and it seems that he does not have any nostalgia of the years between one set and another. That hectic life, that fake existence that led her to be a puppet in the hands of others is not lacking at all. He continued:

“I did nothing but this, it worked but it wasn’t enough for me. I loved acting, but there were so many parts of my life that weren’t right. I just wanted to make my life manageable by me. My one-day routine is literally what I can do on my own. And that’s the best feeling. I had peace in my soul taking care of myself “.

Cameron Diaz after the farewell to the cinema: the new life

Diaz has felt like a machine for years and is now very happy with the farewell to the cinema. Today she takes care of her husband Benji Madden, musician married in January 2015, and their daughter Raddix, born through a surrogate mother on December 30, 2019.