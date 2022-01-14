Cameron Diaz: age, husband, daughter, movies and TV series, photos before and today, Instagram

Cameron Diaz is an internationally renowned Hollywood actress, in her long and extraordinary career she has held important roles in numerous successful films. Let’s get to know it better.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez: age, current boyfriend, ex-husband, children, songs, body, height, photos yesterday and today, Instagram

Who is Cameron Diaz?

Cameron Diaz is one of the Hollywood divas who, in her long career, has held important roles in numerous successful films. In addition, her great talent has allowed her to also get a 4 Golden Globe nomination

Age

Cameron Diaz has 49 years old: was born in San Diego, California on August 30, 1972, under the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Real name

At the registry office the actress is registered as Cameron Michelle Diaz.

Former

She was engaged from 2003 to 2007 with singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake.

Husband of Cameron Diaz

Is called Benji Madden the musician husband of the Californian actress. The two got married on January 5, 2015, ten months after their first meeting, at Cameron’s home in Beverly Hills with a Jewish ceremony.

Daughter

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are happy parents of Raddix, their first daughter born on 30 December 2019 to a surrogate mother. After the birth of the child, the actress decided to leave the set to devote herself completely to her daughter and her husband. Here is his statement:

I can’t picture myself on set 14-16 hours a day. Away from my little girl who is only one year old. I am a privileged one and I am sorry for all the mothers who are forced to go to work.

Films and TV series with Cameron Diaz

A true Hollywood star, Cameron Diaz has a splendid ten-year career in cinema, with many films to her credit. The actress does not appear in the cast of television series or fiction, she certainly prefers to act for the big screen. Here are the titles of his films where he has worked with famous colleagues and important directors, from Ridley Scott to Oliver Stone. from Adam Brooks to Martin Scorsese, from Nick Cassavetes to Steven Spielberg:

The Mask – From zero to myth, directed by Chuck Russell (1994);

An almost perfect dinner, directed by Stacy Title (1995);

The sense of love, directed by Edward Burns (1996);

Two husbands for a wedding, directed by Steven Baigelman (1996);

Deep waters, directed by Jim Wilson (1996);

Keys to Tulsa, directed by Leslie Greif (1997);

My best friend’s Wedding, directed by PJ Hogan (1997);

An exaggerated life, directed by Danny Boyle (1997);

Fear and delirium in Las Vegas, directed by Terry Gilliam (1998);

Everyone’s crazy about Mary, directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly (1998);

Very bad things, directed by Peter Berg (1998);

Man Woman Film, directed by Cameron Pearson (1999);

Being John Malkovich, directed by Spike Jonze (1999);

Every damn Sunday, directed by Oliver Stone (1999).

Cameron Diaz’s 2000 hits

The things I know about her, directed by Rodrigo García (2000);

Charlie’s Angels, directed by McG (2000);

Apparent Truth ;, directed by Adam Brooks (2001);

Vanilla Sky, directed by Cameron Crowe (2001);

The sweetest thing, directed by Roger Kumble (2002);

Gangs of New York, directed by Martin Scorsese (2002);

Minority Report, directed by Steven Spielberg (2002);

Charlie’s Angels: More than ever, directed by McG (2003);

In Her Shoes – If I were her, directed by Curtis Hanson (2005);

Love does not go on vacation, directed by Nancy Meyers (2006);

Good night in Las Vegas, directed by Tom Vaughan (2008);

My sister’s keeper, directed by Nick Cassavetes (2009);

The Box, directed by Richard Kelly (2009);

Innocent lies, directed by James Mangold (2010);

The latest hits of the Hollywood diva

The Green Hornet, directed by Michel Gondry (2011);

Bad Teacher – A bad teacher, directed by Jake Kasdan (2011);

What to expect when you expect, directed by Kirk Jones (2012);

Gambit – A state of the art scam, directed by Michael Hoffman (2012);

The Counselor – The attorney, directed by Ridley Scott (2013);

All Against Him – The Other Woman, directed by Nick Cassavetes (2014);

Sex Tape – Gone on the net, directed by Jake Kasdan (2014);

Annie – Happiness is contagious, directed by Will Gluck (2014).

Photos before and today

Always beautiful and fascinating, sky-colored eyes, bewitching smile, diaphanous skin, Cameron Diaz, on the threshold of her half-century of age, has not changed her eternal diva appearance, keeping unchanged her class and refinement of a true star.

Instagram

If you are looking for Cameron Diaz and her over 8 million followers on Instagram, you can find her by clicking HERE.