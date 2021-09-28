Cameron Diaz age, weight, height, private life and career, all about the actress

Shiny blonde hair, blue eyes and a dazzling smile, we are talking about the beautiful Cameron Diaz. Model and actress, famous for having interpreted great cinematographic comedies such as All crazy for Mary, Bad Teacher, The Mask and many others. He has had countless partners known as Justin Timberlake and Jared Leto. This does not surprise us at all, after all she is a beautiful woman. This is the basic information on the young actress, let’s find out some curiosities about her life and career.

Cameron Diaz: career and success

Cameron Diaz was born on August 30, 1972 in San Diego, California. Under the sign of Virgo, she is tall 174 cm and weighs about 56 kg. His father, the son of Cuban immigrants, passed away in 2008 while his mother has European origins. He attended the Long Beach Polytechnic High School and at the age of sixteen she began working as a model for the Elle agency. During his life he lived in Japan, Australia, France, Morocco and Mexico. She returned to America at 21. Cameron Diaz’s story is quite normal. In her youth she enjoyed traveling around the world and eventually returned home participating in many auditions. In 1994 he participates in the auditions for The Mask and to her surprise she is chosen for the role of female lead. A film that really paves the way for her in show business.

Private life

Over the next three years he starred in independent films, such as Uan almost perfect dinner, Two Husbands for a Wedding and The Sense of Love, after which he resumes interpreting commercial productions with The marriage of my best friend e Everyone’s crazy about Mary. Well received by critics is also his role in Being John Malkovich, which brings her several awards. Cameron’s career from 1994 to now has never stopped, he continues to participate in great films of different types. Her smile and her talent make her irresistible.

In her private life she was linked to several men. We’ve already mentioned Jared Leto and Justin Timberlake, plus a short story with Jude Law and Matt Dillon. In 2015 he got married together with rocker of the group of Good Charlotte and former of Paris Hilton Benji Madden. They met thanks to Nicole Richie, friend of the actress and wife of the musician’s twin brother. The actress said she waited to get married because she had never found anyone like him and then confided that she never felt loved so much.