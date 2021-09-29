Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, that’s why everyone is talking about their photo together

There are more than 1.5 million hearts left by fans for the photo posted on Instagram by Drew Barrymore with Cameron Diaz September 15 and that is making a lot of talk in these days. Among the 15 thousand comments, most are congratulations on the beauty of the two stars who, on the threshold of 50 years (46 for Drew and 49 for Cameron), proudly demonstrate their age, without hiding wrinkles or imperfections.
It seems absurd but in a world – such as that of entertainment and social media – strongly focused on appearance, it is news that two such popular divas show themselves for what they are: two wonderful middle-aged women. And the fans appreciated: “Beautiful”. Or: “Magnificent, I like the world where you welcome your age with grace“.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Bari, Checco Zalone surprises Helen Mirren on stage. Then he kisses her: “We are all vacinadi” – Video
Next article
The outburst of Pino Insegno: “Enough, we can’t go on like this. Theaters must be full and people must be able to choose ”- Video