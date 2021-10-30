News

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore: Why all this talk about their IG photo?

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

Normally, one does not flinch at the sight of two women in their forties – even in Serie A – smiling side by side on social media. Yet a new shot from Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz caused a sensation on Instagram this week, with followers praising their skin evidently without injections (and filters). They were “welcoming their age with grace,” as one admirer put it. The photo had its meaning.

The sad reality is that while we can finally accept gray hair, cellulite and other characteristics that were once considered “old” or “imperfect”, seeing stars with smile lines, crow’s feet, creases or movements on their foreheads remains. a rarity. Even today, when we are presented with a face of a celeb that has not been “tampered with” (apart from some excellent beauty treatments), and which reflects the true age of its owner, we are still surprised.

Whether it’s Hollywood’s fault or the rise of Instagram, women have long been expected to appear wrinkle-free and blemish-free through middle age. So what should be an irrelevant photo of two actresses dating – and probably is, from Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore’s point of view – instead becomes a manifesto against unrealistic beauty standards. Should it be revealing? No, but it is.

