Entertainment

Cameron Diaz and other celebrities who have been girlfriends of Jared Leto

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 54 2 minutes read

Jared Leto’s name began to grab headlines for his appearance alongside Mexican singer Belinda.

After Belinda published some photographs of her summer vacation in Italy in the company of the famous actor Jared Leto, Internet users began to suspect if there is something more than friendship between them, although it seems that they are good friends, neither of them has spoken. about.

jared leto and belinda
Photos: Instagram

Jared Leto is one of the great stars of cinema and music and this is the reason for his success throughout his career. The actor was born in 1971 in the city of Bossier City, located in the state of Louisiana, United States.

The celebrity is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Oscar winner and leader of “30 Seconds to Mars” had several famous girlfriends, including Cameron Diaz, who was his first partner, as well as stars like Scarlett Johansson, Paris Hilton, Lindsand Lohan, Britney Spears and even Miley Cyrus .

Jared Leto almost died
Photo: Getty Images

His relationship with Cameron began when they were both 20 years old, they got engaged, however, they ended their relationship in 2003, it is rumored that the reason for their breakup was due to the lack of time between them, since they had very tight schedules.

Will Cameron Diaz really quit acting?
Cameron Diaz

A year later, Jared took a chance with Scarlett Johansson; His relatives doubted whether the relationship would last due to the age difference between them and they were right, since a year later they separated. And they met again some time later, they were seen holding hands and many thought it was a second chance, although it was not. “A long time ago, I had someone in my life who was forever unavailable… but like… attractively unavailable,” Scarlett said of her ex-partner who seemed unready.

Scarlett Johannson
Scarlett Johannson

He later had an affair with Lindsay Lohan, who said in an interview that she dated the celebrity on and off for years, unequivocally revealing that “he was good in bed.”

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

And as if that were not enough, Jared and Paris Hilton had an affair, although it was not anything serious. Currently, the socialite is happily married.

paris hilton
Paris Hilton

It may interest you: WHAT IS BELINDA DOING WITH AMERICAN ACTOR JARED LETO IN ITALY

THIS IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE CHILDREN OF JENNIFER LOPEZ AND THOSE OF BEN AFFLECK

THE GIFT THAT BEN AFFLECK’S EX SENT TO JENNIFER LOPEZ FOR HER WEDDING

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 54 2 minutes read

Related Articles

still not pay the fine to Johnny Depp

2 mins ago

A movie wedding in Laxe

13 mins ago

How old was Taylor Lautner when he made Sharkboy and Lavagirl?

24 mins ago

Jessica Alba refuses to talk about being kidnapped when she was 15 on the set of NBC’s ‘Flipper’ TV show

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button