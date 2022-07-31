Cameron Diaz and other celebrities who have been girlfriends of Jared Leto

Jared Leto’s name began to grab headlines for his appearance alongside Mexican singer Belinda.

After Belinda published some photographs of her summer vacation in Italy in the company of the famous actor Jared Leto, Internet users began to suspect if there is something more than friendship between them, although it seems that they are good friends, neither of them has spoken. about.

Jared Leto is one of the great stars of cinema and music and this is the reason for his success throughout his career. The actor was born in 1971 in the city of Bossier City, located in the state of Louisiana, United States.

The celebrity is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Oscar winner and leader of “30 Seconds to Mars” had several famous girlfriends, including Cameron Diaz, who was his first partner, as well as stars like Scarlett Johansson, Paris Hilton, Lindsand Lohan, Britney Spears and even Miley Cyrus .

His relationship with Cameron began when they were both 20 years old, they got engaged, however, they ended their relationship in 2003, it is rumored that the reason for their breakup was due to the lack of time between them, since they had very tight schedules.

A year later, Jared took a chance with Scarlett Johansson; His relatives doubted whether the relationship would last due to the age difference between them and they were right, since a year later they separated. And they met again some time later, they were seen holding hands and many thought it was a second chance, although it was not. “A long time ago, I had someone in my life who was forever unavailable… but like… attractively unavailable,” Scarlett said of her ex-partner who seemed unready.

He later had an affair with Lindsay Lohan, who said in an interview that she dated the celebrity on and off for years, unequivocally revealing that “he was good in bed.”

And as if that were not enough, Jared and Paris Hilton had an affair, although it was not anything serious. Currently, the socialite is happily married.

