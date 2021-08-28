Cameron Diaz and the praise to mothers who do everything by themselves: You are heroines

Cameron Diaz has had her daughter Raddix for a year and a half and in that time she has realized how difficult it is to be a mother. In a recent television appearance, she did not hesitate to praise women who dedicate themselves to children without asking outside help, for her they are real heroines.

Cameron Diaz she was one of the iconic actresses of the 2000s but for some time now she has decided to move away from the cinema and the spotlight. In the last few hours she is back on TV, she was a guest on Kevin Hart’s new talk show about Peacock, Hart to Heart, and he didn’t hesitate to talk about the decision to end his career. Why did she retire? He wanted to reclaim his independence, saying goodbye to the “old life” in which every detail was handled by others. Today he spends his days dedicating himself to Raddix, the one and a half year old daughter had by her husband Benji Madden who made her realize how hard it is to be a mother.

Cameron Diaz uses outside help to take care of Raddix

Like many fellow moms, Cameron Diaz wasn’t afraid to admit to using outside help to care for her daughter. Not surprisingly, then, he recently wanted to praise the hard work done by women who manage to do everything on their own. In an interview with Kevin Hart he said: “In my eyes these mothers are real heroines, I have no idea how they can handle the load of fatigue that I know so well. I understand perfectly well when one of these mothers locks her child out of the house to have 10 minutes only and only for herself“.

Cameron Diaz’s new mom life

Cameron Diaz is almost 49 and became a mother at a time in her life when she thought it was impossible to get pregnant. After having longed for a child, little Raddix arrived and has now become the only priority of her days. How is the actress’s new everyday life as a mother? She takes care of the little girl from the moment she wakes up, personally cooks her the various meals of the day, while her husband puts her to bed. In short, the Diaz-Madden family is a real team, even if from time to time it hires a babysitter to “lighten” the load of domestic work to be done. Under the motto of “My heart goes out to mothers who have to do everything by themselves“, the diva proved to be an absolutely” normal “woman and mother.