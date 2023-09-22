Cameron Diaz-backed organic winery is disrupting the industry

Just three years after its launch, Evelyn has quickly become one of America’s best-selling organic wine brands. The Los Angeles-based company follows the lead of its co-founders, actress Cameron Diaz and serial entrepreneur Katherine Power (behind the Who Wear and Versed skincare sites), both of whom share a love of good wine and frustration over the lack of wine. Transparency on wine labels.

Soon after being introduced to each other for the first time by Nicole Richie – Diaz’s sister-in-law and Power’s friend – the pair realized that although they professed to eat organic food and use clean skin care, they actually No idea what was inside the alcohol they had been drinking for most of their adult lives.

Many producers of premium wines use organically grown grapes or farm using sustainable methods – adding few ingredients beyond traces of sulfites – yet many do not undergo formal organic certification due to the additional time and cost. . They also don’t put ingredients on the label (except for mention of sulfites) because they don’t have to – the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau does not require alcoholic beverages to include ingredient or nutrition labeling. Power and Diaz decided they would create a wine brand that would provide this information and become the first wine producer in the country to do so, he said.

“We ask questions about everything in our lives, whether it’s our makeup products, skin care products, or the food we eat every day. “We’re pushing for a way of life where everything is clean and organic,” says Power. “We never thought alcohol wouldn’t fall into that category. We were shocked by the amount of content that was added and the lack of transparency. The journey of learning more about the winemaking process and how to make clean, delicious wines inspired us to create Evelyn.

In 2018, Diaz and Power began immersing themselves in the world of wine and learned everything about the industry from farming and winemaking to distribution and retail. An important step was to select winemakers in France and Spain who had organic vineyards and who could produce at the scale required for the brand to meet a new industry standard by making clean wines accessible to all. To achieve our mission.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue



“It was really important for us to find vineyards that were intergenerational and practiced organic farming. “Commercial farming adds a lot of toxins and chemicals into waterways and soils that leave negative impacts on our environment,” says Diaz. “I really appreciate all the labeling and growth that has happened in the organic sector over the last 15 to 20 years. I appreciate it because I can tell a big difference between eating organic and non-organic foods.”

After tasting hundreds of wine samples, the pair – with the assistance of Sonoma, California-based consulting winemaker Ashley Herzberg, who specializes in organic wines – launched the brand in July 2020 with four generic wines (red, white, rosé). Did. and sparkling), rather than labeling wines according to their variety. Driven in part by celebrity investors like Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow, the brand has grown at a rapid pace, and is now available in all 50 US states.

the item

Advertisement – Scroll to continue



Evelyn’s wines are vegan-friendly, made from certified-organic grapes, and contain no added sugars, colors, or concentrates. With full ingredient transparency on every label, Evelyn aims to set a new standard for the wine industry.

“Sharing this information is our way of saying that your well-being matters to us,” says Diaz.

According to the brand, there are more than 70 additives in the US that can be legally added to wine, including sugar, concentrates, colors and tannins. Evelyn’s label includes a description of what the wine tastes like, as well as pairing suggestions. The back label lists calories, carbohydrates, fat, protein, and ingredients.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue



“We wanted to create an easy-drinking, delicious wine that was free of all the unwanted extras, packaged in a bottle that was easy to understand,” says Power.

Every winery supplier is listed on the Evelyn website; The wines are either bottled in Europe or come in bulk containers and bottled in the US. The wine is sold in major grocery and retail stores, such as Target, Kroger and Albertsons, and is also available direct to consumer at Evelyn. Website.

The brand has also developed Bottle Service, an online subscription platform where customers can order wines in any quantity and frequency, with complimentary shipping and exclusive extras such as early access to new products and restocks of favorites. A variety of specially curated wine sets are available on the website, including a seasonal rotation of bestsellers and limited releases.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue



price

Available only through the Evelyn website, the nine-bottle “Intro Set” retails for US$234. A bottle of Pinot Noir costs US$30.

Description

Advertisement – Scroll to continue



For those new to the brand, the Intro Set offers a curated introduction. The package features all the bestsellers and includes: two bottles each of Evelyn Red, Rose and Cabernet, and one bottle each of Sauvignon Blanc, White and Sparkling.

“It’s hard to pick a favorite, which is why I love this set so much,” says Diaz.

From light and crisp to smooth and rich, the intro set offers a little bit of everything. Connoisseurs of dry and fresh wines are likely to gravitate towards whites and sparkling, while those seeking fuller bodies are more likely to enjoy red blends and cabernets. Other nine-bottle sets include the Summer Edit, featuring the brand’s options for the warmer months, and – for oenophiles partial to one or the other – the All the Whites or All the Reds set.

what is good?

Evelyn is helping to increase label transparency in the wine industry, giving consumers more information and confidence about what they are putting into their bodies.

“Learning that not all wines are vegan really opened my eyes to the lack of transparency in the industry. “The wine industry has somehow gotten away with not being transparent or disclosing what’s in the bottle,” says Diaz. “Many people care if animal by-products are used in the making of wine. “But we believe consumers should be aware of that step so they can make that decision for themselves.”

While winemakers are legally required to disclose very little on their labels, Evelyn puts its full ingredients list on each bottle. The brand works with like-minded growers who prioritize sustainability and trust nature to grow healthy fruit to produce delicious wines without unnecessary additives.

“When I found out that concentrates and colorants were used in traditional wine making, it completely changed what I drank,” says Power. “I started drinking wines made from organic grapes or more natural wines instead of those brands. Opt for the ones I used to buy at the grocery store.” “What’s even more shocking is that the majority of America’s vineyards use harsh chemical pesticides.”

As a woman-founded and owned brand, Evelyn is committed to supporting other women in wine to create greater equity in the industry. They have done this through a variety of events and programs, including an integrated partnership with Lift Collective, an organization that advocates for positive change in the wine industry through the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Evelyn also partners with other vineyards that support eco-friendly practices, most notably carbon-neutral French company EthiqueDrinks, which is working toward becoming a Certified B Corporation. Organic means that no harmful chemical pesticides are used in the production of the wine, making it better for the grape growers, the environment, and consumers. (The brand notes how wines made from organic grapes have only one-third the sulfites as conventional wines.)

what will happen next

Now that it is firmly established, Evelyn is looking to add some varietal-labeled wines to its portfolio, including its latest releases, Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc.

“I love our Sauv Blanc because it’s really crisp and floral,” says Diaz. “Some wines on the market have a tartness or a slight greenness, so we wanted to make our wines delicate, balanced, easy to drink and focused on a really pure expression of the grape.”

Going forward, the brand plans to continuously expand its portfolio with new core offerings as well as limited availability releases.