Cameron Diaz between wines, family and cuisine: ‘Acting? I do not miss it’

TO Cameron Diaz Hollywood seems to be there for nothing: the star of Tutti Pazzi per Mary e Tutti Contro Lui hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2014 and seems to be completely in love with her new life in the company of her husband Benji Madden and daughter Raddix.

To tell it was the actress herself during a guest on YouTube at the In Groop Health: The Sessions program: “To act? I do not miss it. I do what I want with my life, not what others say. I found peace by stopping acting“explained Cameron Diaz.

The actress then added, speaking of her family and her daughter: “I can finally take care of myself herself and my family. There is no better time to take care of Raddix body and soul, because outside of Hollywood I have finally found my dimension. This is the life I always wanted. When you make a film you are no longer in control of your daily life. They kidnap you 12 hours a day for months straight, if that’s okay, and you don’t have time for anything else. Small things would be enough: stay at home and breathe the scent of family with your feet on the sofa or just cook“.

Yes, cooking: cooking has become a real passion for our Cameron, who recently posted her recipe for spaghetti with garlic, lemon, butter and cheese. The actress is also dedicating herself to the production of wine: together with the entrepreneur Katherine Power, in fact, Diaz has launched a clean wine company (“Clean and vegan wines that do not contain additives“reads the description).

In short, the beautiful and good Cameron definitely looks happy with his new life away from the spotlights: for our part we can only hope that it will continue like this! In a recent interview, however, Cameron Diaz did not rule out returning to the set.