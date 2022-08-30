Cameron Diaz celebrates 50 years: guide with 15 of his films and on which platform to see them

Directed and written by Nancy Meyers, this 2006 romantic comedy tells the story of two women with heart problems (Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet) who decide to exchange homes for the holidays in their respective countries.

The role that catapulted her to fame. Bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) is completely transformed by putting on a mysterious mask, and is entranced when he meets Tina Carlyle (Diaz), the girlfriend of a club owner.

Employing martial arts, tech skills, and their weapons of seduction, three female detectives (Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu), with a mysterious boss, try to recover voice identification software. Its 2003 sequel is available on Netflix, HBO Max and Cinépolis Klic.

Curtin Hanson (los angeles naked) directs this film about two sisters (Diaz, Toni Collette) who are nothing alike, except that they wear the same shoe size. The two smooth things out thanks to a grandmother (Shirley MacLaine) whom they thought was dead.

An evil lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess in order to reclaim his lands. Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the third Y shrek forever are available on Netflix.

After she meets a man (Thomas Jane) she considers her soul mate, and he quickly vanishes, Christina (Diaz) embarks on a crazy road adventure with her best friend (Christina Applegate) to find him.

Set in 1962, the Martin Scorsese film explores the return of Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) to the Five Points area of ​​New York, thirsty for revenge against Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis), the murderer of his father ( Liam Neeson). While trying to execute his plan, he meets Jenny Everdeane (Diaz), a con artist who still maintains ties to Bill.

A man (Ben Stiller) gets the chance to meet the girl of his high school dreams (Diaz), even though his date with her turned out to be a disaster in his past.

Directed by Spike Jonse and written by Charlie Kaufman, the film follows a puppeteer (John Cusack), married to a pet-obsessed woman (Diaz), who discovers a portal that literally leads to movie star John Malkovich’s boss.

When Julianne’s (Julia Roberts) lifelong friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) tells her that he is engaged to Kimberly (Diaz), she realizes that she loves him and is determined to win him over, just days away from death. wedding.

Anne Fitzgerald (Abigail Breslin) attempts to gain medical emancipation from her parents (Diaz, Jason Patric), who until now have relied on their youngest daughter to help their daughter, Kate, who is suffering from leukemia.

An incompetent college teacher who hates her job, her students, and her peers, is forced to return to teaching to earn enough money for breast implants after her rich boyfriend dumps her.

Oliver Stone directs this film that dives into the Miami Sharks, a football team coached by Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) and managed by Christina Pagniacci (Diaz), the young president and co-owner of the institution.

A man (Ashton Kutcher) and a woman (Diaz) are forced, for legal reasons, to live as a couple for a limited period of time. A large amount of money is at stake.

Ridley Scott directs this thick film that begins with “the counselor” (Michael Fassbender), a man linked to drug trafficking, and the characters around him, including his partner, Reiner (Javier Bardem) and his girlfriend, Malkina ( Diaz).