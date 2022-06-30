Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement thanks to Jamie Foxx

John Paul Elverdin

(CNN) — After an eight-year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is making movies again.

The actress, who officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is set to star in the new Netflix movie “Back in Action”, alongside Jamie Foxx. The two previously starred together in 2014’s “Annie,” Diaz’s last appearance in a feature film.

“(Jamie Foxx) Only you could get me back in action,” the actress wrote in an Instagram story after the announcement. “I can’t wait, it’s going to be a blast!”

Netflix has not yet set a release date for the film, but Foxx wrote on Twitter that production will begin this year.

Foxx celebrated Cameron Diaz’s return on Twitter, posting a recording of the two chatting about his comeback.

“I feel excited but, I don’t know how to do this, you know?” Diaz said in the clip.

Foxx then brought Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the call. Brady — who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots — retired earlier this year, but came out of retirement just weeks later.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need some tips to come out of retirement. I’ve been relatively successful in retiring,” Brady joked.

Though she hasn’t been as active in Hollywood in recent years, Cameron Diaz has kept busy launching a brand of organic wine.

Last year, Diaz stated that as a mother, she could no longer imagine being on a movie set for 16 hours a day.

“Will I make a movie again? I’m not looking for it, but will I? I do not know. I have no idea. Perhaps. Never say never,” she said then.

Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden in 2015, and the two have a son together, Raddix, born in 2020.

