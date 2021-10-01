News

Cameron Diaz confirms farewell to the cinema: “I’m retired”

Apparently Selma Blair was not joking at all when she told Metro News on March 11 that Cameron Diaz was done with acting. True. In the aftermath of the news, the same black-haired actress, who had starred with Cameron and Christina Applegate in 2002’s “The Sweetest Thing”, had tweeted that it had been “just a joke.” Adding: “Cameron is not retiring from anything, instead it is I who is now retiring from the role of his spokesperson.” But it’s all true and it was the blonde protagonist of “Tutti pazzi per Mary” who confirmed it. “At the moment I’m doing absolutely nothing and now I’m retired,” the 45-year-old Diaz told Entertainment Weekly in recent days during a group interview with Selma and Christina, after realizing that she was not reuniting with the two colleagues since the time of «The sweetest thing».

The scripts discarded

In fact, it is since 2014, or since the film version of the musical “Annie” came out, that Cameron does not make a film and in recent years there has been a lot of speculation about his possible (albeit premature) withdrawal from the scene, thanks to his marriage with rocker Benji Madden of Good Charlotte, which occurred in Los Angeles on January 5, 2015, and an increasingly pressing desire for motherhood. “Cameron is constantly inundated with scripts that try to convince her to return from retirement – an insider told the Daily Star Sunday recently, confirming the Blair’s indiscretion – but she is not interested. She is happy and in love and wants to enjoy her freedom and free time to the fullest ».

