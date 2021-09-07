Cameron Diaz: Enough movies. Impossible to separate from my daughter

D.more than a year old Cameron Diaz is a mother very happy of little Raddix, has been missing from the big screen for nearly seven years. A choice first dictated by marriage with guitarist Benji Madden (in 2015) and then by the enlargement of the family.

Atomic blonde of many cult comedies – from Everyone’s crazy about Mary to My best friend’s Wedding – the Californian today takes care of the house, grocery shopping and organic wines. And a few hours ago, guest of an American show, he stated that he has no plans to go back to acting. Impossible to separate her from her baby.

Cameron Diaz: a choice of life

«Marrying him was the best thing that ever happened to me“. And now that with musician husband Benji Madden has arrived Raddix – born via surrogate mother in December 2019 -, crowning of their great love, the actress now thinks only of the family.

Guest of the American show Quarantined with Bruce– to promote its organic wines – Cameron has reconfirmed his choice of life. Declaring: “I can’t picture myself on set 14-16 hours a day. Away from my little girl who is only one year old. I am a privileged one and I am sorry for all the mothers who are forced to go to work ».

The loves of a blonde

Before meeting Benji, Cameron had a very eventful love life. Her first public flirtation dates back to the time of the 1998 cult Everyone’s crazy about Mary, where he falls in love with the co-star Matt Dillon. The idyll does not last long and, in the heart of the actress, Matt is soon replaced by the then semi-unknown Jared Leto.

Four years of passion that end for unknown causes. The pop star enters the scene Justin Timberlake, nearly ten years younger than her. But even this relationship doesn’t last. In 2015, thanks to her friend Nicole Ritchie, she met the rock band guitarist Good Charlotte Benji Madden, who marries only ten months after the love at first sight.

The star of the 90s American comedy

First model of actress, at only 21 years old Diaz made her debut with the brilliant and hilarious The Mask, as the sexy gangster babe who will be conquered rubber-face-Jim-Carrey. The success of the film the catapult among the “it girls” of Hollywood and, in a few years, is in the cast of two iconic films of the decade. First in Everyone’s crazy about Mary – with the unforgettable “spermatic” hairstyle – and then in My best friend’s Wedding. Where is the rival in love of Julia Roberts.

The 2000s also saw her engage in dramatic roles, one for all Gangs of New York by Martin Scorsese, but he does not give up his comic verve. Like in reboot from Charlie’s Angels. Alternating, in the following years, films committed to rom-com all pepper. Until his last role, in the fairy tale Annie – Happiness is contagious of 2014.

