Cameron Diaz: goodbye to acting

Cameron Diaz she would be ready to leave the limelight forever, to dedicate quality time to her private life, to life as a housewife and to her husband Benji Madden. The beautiful Californian actress has been absent from the scene since 2014: a personally thoughtful pause, to focus on other side projects and on the home routine. A natural and spontaneous decision that the actress would like to embrace completely, although she does not lack proposals and film scripts. Despite still being in high demand, Cameron Diaz would like to leave the cinema and the acting.

It was to reveal what appears to be a personal confession Selma Blair, co-star of the actress in the film “The Sweetest Thing”, with whom Diaz would have had a recent personal meeting for a casual lunch. The two colleagues, between a chat and another, would have talked about the shared work experience and, in front of the proposal for a sequel, the protagonist of “Tutti Pazzi per Mary” would have politely glossed over. The same would have confessed the desire to fully enjoy her life, alongside her husband, perhaps with the aim of expanding the family.

The choice, also reported by the Daily Star, would have been born in a completely natural way in a very flourishing moment in the actress’s career. Cameron Diaz would like to focus on other side projects, spend as much time as possible with her husband, probably write more books and maybe become a mother. An ever-present desire for the couple but never fulfilled and, for this reason, the star would be looking for a space free of distractions and pressures.


