Cameron Diaz has become a mother: the announcement on Instagram

At 47, the actress of Everyone’s crazy about Mary announced on Instagram the arrival of Raddix.

Cameron Diaz became a mother! A beautiful little girl that she and her husband / new dad Benji Madden adore. And at least for a while (until we know), they won’t show us …

Mom and Dad made the announcement on Instagram. Saying that the baby is called Raddix. Which is beautiful. They wish us a happy new year and a good decade. Greetings from the newly extended family.

They also tell us to respect their privacy. And to understand why, after announcing his birth and sharing their joy on social media, they will do nothing else. No pictures of the girl.

We want to protect our baby’s privacy, they write. No photos or other details will arrive. Except for the clarification that it is really, really beautiful.

Raddix will be loved and pampered even by mom’s (and dad’s) friends. Cameron, of Cuban origin, is one of the nicest actresses in Hollywood. Fun and savvy, she has Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts as best friends. Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Before the musician, Cameron Diaz loved Jared Leto, Matt Dillon, Alex Rodriguez, Justin Timberlake…

Already in 2015 there were rumors of her possible pregnancy. She had denied them herself.

How, amused, she denied her friend / colleague Selma Blair when she announced that Cameron had decided to stop acting. “I retired? I’m not Greta Garbo “, she replied, citing the 1930s diva who had retired to private life …

