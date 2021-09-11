Cameron Diaz: I don’t know if I’m going back to acting

“I would not have been the mother I am now if I had chosen to do this at any other time in my life. I am sorry that there are so many mothers who cannot do this, who have to go to work, or whatever else they have to do“, Revealed actress Cameron Diaz about women who cannot afford to dedicate themselves 100% to motherhood.

Cameron Diaz (Photo @ Wikimedia)

“I feel so blessed now to be able to be here with my son and to be the mother I can be… It’s such a blessing, I’m a privileged one and I’m very, very grateful.”He continued.

On the program SiriusXM Quarantined , he said: “Will I ever make a movie again? I don’t expect that to happen, but will I? I do not know. I have no idea“She explained, adding that motherhood has become one of her top priorities. The 48-year-old actress confirms “not being able to imagine”To leave her daughter 14 hours straight for her job.

This was a rare public appearance during a podcast on Instagram, in a conversation about her mother routine during the pandemic that the actress confessed: “I personally feel that I would not have been the mother I am now if I had chosen to do this at any other time in my life“Confessed Cameron.