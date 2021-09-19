Cameron Diaz: “I’m done with cinema. I take care of myself and my family “

Two years ago she had defined her farewell to the cinema, today she went further: “I found peace by stopping acting” Cameron Diaz gave voice to her inner balance during an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow. A dialogue between stars that took place during the program “In Goop Health: The Sessions” aired on the YouTube channel of the actress of Shakespeare in Love. And the point may seem simple enough: Cameron Diaz said that after years, she has discovered what the important things in life can be. “Finally I can take care of myself,” continued the ex Charlie’s Angel , but not only that, because at the age of 47, for seven months together with her husband Benji Madden, musician of Good Charlotte, her daughter, Raddix, born of a surrogate mother, has been raising. And turning to a decidedly more private confession linked to his friendship with Paltrow, he added: “A decision I wouldn’t have made if it weren’t for you, you gave me the courage.”

Since 2014, the year she met Benji, Diaz stopped acting. “How does it feel to quit a career in film?” Gwyneth Paltrow asked her. And the answer was precise: “Peace. A peace of soul because I was finally able to think of myself “, reiterated the protagonist of Hollywood classics such as Something About Mary, Vanilla Sky And My Best Friend’s Wedding, explaining how her eyes opened at some point. «When you make a movie you are no longer your own master. They kidnap you 12 hours a day for months in a row and you don’t have time for anything else. ” The actress, in the chat on YouTube, admitted that «it is difficult to understand how one can say no to Hollywood glamor overnight. But you can understand me, “she told Paltrow, who made a similar choice by becoming an entrepreneur of herself with the lifestyle site” Goop “:” The demands of the film industry have led me to take responsibility for my life. “.

An existential change that began six years ago, from the end of filming Annie: “I don’t miss acting,” Cameron Diaz said last year, confirming a decision which, however, did not seem definitive yet. Everything now suggests that there will be no second thoughts: after twenty years and four Golden Globe nominations, the actress’s career seems to have come to an end. And with no regrets for the past: «The actors are treated like children. They put us in the position where everything is done for you, ”he concluded. “I decided to become self-reliant, prove to myself that I could take care of myself as an adult. And, more importantly, to put together the pieces of my life as I wanted them, not as others wanted ”