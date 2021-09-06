Cameron Diaz: «I’m not going back to making films yet. Impossible to stay away from my daughter Raddix »- Corriere.it

The idea of ​​leaving her 13-month-old daughter at home to go to the set is absolutely inconceivable for Cameron Diaz who, for this very reason, has no intention of returning to acting. At least for now. The 48-year-old actress became a mother for the first time in December 2019, when she gave birth to little Raddix, from her husband, rocker Benji Madden.



Away from the set Although his latest film (the remake of “Annie”) dates back to 2014, Diaz does not feel the call of cinema at all. «So far motherhood and marriage have been the most fulfilling part of my life – said the protagonist of“ Vanilla Sky ”on the radio show“ Quarantined With Bruce ”-. I probably waited to reach these milestones so before I could be free to take care of my career and now be focused only on this “

Never say never Go back to acting? “I’m not the kind of person who says ‘never in life’. But I don’t know if I’ll make another film, I have no idea. Could be. Being a mother and a daughter in her first year of life, now I couldn’t imagine being away from her 14/16 hours a day because I’m on the set ».

The wine label Compared to other mothers who have to go to work, Diaz feels privileged to be able to stay at home and look after her daughter. “Aside from being a housewife, the only kind of daily activity I’m doing is looking after my Avaline wine brand, which I launched last summer, but being with my daughter is a blessing.”



