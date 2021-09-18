Cameron Diaz is convinced: farewell to the cinema to devote herself to the family

Cameron Diaz he says definitely goodbye to the glossy world of cinema. The actress, for some time away from the spotlight, met her colleague and friend Gwyneth Paltrow in the program “In Goop Health: The Sessions“, online on Chris Martin’s ex YouTube channel.”I found peace by stopping acting“confessed Cameron.

Being an actress is certainly not easy: beyond what you might think, it can be very stressful, for some a real cage that hinders the achievement of full and conscious happiness. “I can finally take care of myself“continued the star of”Everyone’s crazy about Mary“Now Diaz can dedicate herself to hers marriage and his little girl Raddix.

In a more intimate moment, Cameron revealed that she was able to make this decision thanks to her friend Gwyneth: “A decision I wouldn’t have made if it weren’t for you, you gave me courage“, commented.

“When you make a movie you are no longer your own master. They kidnap you 12 hours a day for months in a row and you don’t have time for anything else. It’s hard to see how anyone can say no to Hollywood glamor overnight. But you can understand me“.

He then continued: “The actors are treated like children. They put us in the position where everything is done for you. I have decided to become self-sufficient, prove to myself that I could take care of myself as an adult. And most importantly, putting the pieces of my life together the way I wanted them, not the way others wanted them“.

(Photo Getty Images)