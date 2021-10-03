Cameron Diaz launches a line of organic wines

Cameron Diaz it is unstoppable. A few months after the birth (via surrogate mother) of her daughter Raddix, on December 30th, the actress and former model made her debut as a wine grower by launching her new line of organic wines.

There is a long list of celebrities (not just Hollywood) who have been overwhelmed by Bacchus’ favorite drink: from the Tuscan lands with Sting to Puglia of Al Bano, from the Pinot Grigio of Drew Barrymore with Chardonnay from Madonna, not to mention the most recent arrivals Mary J. Blige with Sun Goddess made in Italy e Kylie Minogue with the brand of the same name, it seems that the stars are looking, after many red carpets and intercontinental flights that certainly offer very intense but also stressful moments, of rediscover contact with nature. Passing through the nectar of the gods.

Cameron Diaz, who in collaboration with Katherine Power, founder of Who What Wear, created Avaline, label it uses strictly organic grapes, without additives.

“Most of the wine produced does not come from organic grapes, and can contain over 70 additives. We quickly realized that the quality is not in what you add, but in what you don’t add.“

A vegan wine therefore, free of added sugars or dyes, two labels made with European grapes: a Spanish white (vines in Penedès in northern Spain) e a French rosé (from Provence).

“It is pure wine, created for those who embrace life with a relaxed approach”.

All crazy about Avaline.