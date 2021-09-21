Cameron Diaz launches her line of organic wines, Avaline

Actress Cameron Diaz launches her organic wine line. It is called Avaline and it is possible to buy them both in the pink and white version.

Cameron Diaz it is given to wine and launched his own organic label, as we learn from Federvini. Is called Avaline and it is possible to buy it in both the rosé and white versions. The Hollywood star has chosen European wines, specifically a Spanish white and a French rosé, launched in the United States this week.

Avalin Rosè it’s a Vin de France produced in Provence, while for the white, organic grapes were grown in Penedès, in the north of Spain. White is a blend of Macabeo, Malvasia and Xarel Io.

The star dictated for his brand that the grapes came from organic cultivation and that the wines could be also consumed by vegans, as they are free of any additives. “I have been drinking wine for many years and have never questioned it – he said -. I always thought it was the most ‘responsible’ alcoholic choice because it originated from fermented grapes, but I had no idea of ​​the process “.

Cameron Diaz belongs to a long list of celebrities converted to the world of wine. Last week the singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige launched Sun Goddess wines in collaboration with the Italian producer Fantinel. At the end of May, pop star Kylie Minogue entered the sector with her eponymous wine brand, created in collaboration with UK distributor Benchmark Drinks.