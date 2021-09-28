Cameron Diaz launches its wines: an organic white and rosé produced in Europe

Another Hollywood star bewitched by wine. Cameron Diaz also launches her own label. And to do so he chose European wines. Strictly organic.

Avaline, this is the name chosen for the brand, offers two organic wines: a Spanish white and a French rosé, put on sale in the United States this week.

Made with organic grapes grown in Penedès in northern Spain, the white is a blend of Macabeo, Malvasia and Xarel·lo, usually used in the production of Cava.

Avaline Rosé is instead a Vin de France produced in Provence.

Riding the growing interest in green consumption also in wine, the American actress has placed as a condition for her brand that the grapes come from organic cultivation and that the wines could be consumed by vegans as they are free of any additive.

“I have been drinking wine for many years and have never questioned it – he said -. I always thought it was the most ‘responsible’ alcoholic choice because it originated from fermented grapes, but I had no idea of ​​the process “.

Together with partner Katherine Power, the choice was to produce totally “clean” wines: organic, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free, with no added sugars, artificial colors or concentrates.

Cameron Diaz joins a long list of celebrities converted to the world of wine. Last week, singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige launched her range of Sun Goddess wines in collaboration with Italian producer Fantinel. At the end of May, pop star Kylie Minogue entered the industry with her eponymous wine brand, created in collaboration with UK distributor Benchmark Drinks.

Rosé seems to be the favorite of VIP producers: from Jon Bon Jovi and John Legend to Sarah Jessica Parker and rapper Post Malone.