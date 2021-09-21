Cameron Diaz learned to be a mother during the pandemic: “It was crazy”

In January, actress Cameron Diaz became a mother for the first time, but neither she nor her husband Benji Madden could suspect that they would have to learn to parent during a pandemic.

The baby, in fact, that the two called Raddix, learned to do the things that newborn babies do in the first months of life, just as the world ended in the chaos unleashed by Covid-19. In a recent interview posted on her official Instagram page, Diaz shared the experience, which forced her and her husband to drastically change their routines.

“It was crazy. We did it all by ourselves from the very beginning. We had a night nurse for a few weekends before what happened, but only on the weekends just to get some more sleep. But we haven’t practically slept since then. It’s great to be able to hang out with her, but she’s recently started crawling, or at least rolling, so we can’t even lay her on the bed to make a call during this time. It really is a savage.“

Recall that Cameron Diaz recently anticipated a return to cinema, a career she interrupted in 2014. For other insights: did you know that the actress went to school with Snoop Dogg?