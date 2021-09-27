Cameron Diaz mother at 47 does not want a nanny for her little girl

T.ata? No thanks. At least for Cameron Diaz. Became a mother at the age of 47. Despite her age and her status as a Hollywood star, the actress would have refused extra help to take care of Raddix, the baby daughter had by her husband Benji Madden was born shortly before New Year’s Eve.

He wants to spend every second with the baby

It was a source who explained to the American magazine People because the movie star has no plans to hire a nanny. “Cameron wants to spend every second with the babyThe insider said. Which also explained how the couple did a keep pregnancy hidden until the moment of delivery: “Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it is not strange that they have managed to keep the secret.” The actress and her husband, in fact, gave the happy announcement with a post on Instagram only after the birth of the baby. Specifying that they would not add details and details to respect the privacy of the child.

The break from work: choose married life

From Hollywood diva to full time mom. This, then, is Cameron Diaz’s transformation. And, to make things easier for her, it could be the break from work she decided to take a few years ago.

The actress did hers film debut in 1994 in The Mask e she last starred as Miss Hannigan in the remake of Annie of 2014. Then, in 2018, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly revealed of being “half-retired” from acting. Cameron, in fact, has spent the last five years on hiatus from Hollywood, living a quiet life with her husband, Benji Madden, 40, after their 2015 wedding.

He was not comfortable in the center of attention

“She never felt comfortable when she was the center of attention. It was stressful and had an effect on her over the years. He needed a breakA film source told a People last August. And, another insider revealed that the actress “loves married life and being with Benji.”

It was then the diva herself who confirmed the choice last year, explaining to InStyle that leaving her career was the right move for her. “I started experiencing fame at 22, so 25 years ago, that’s a long time,” he said. I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel that it is right for me now to take some time to organize myself and choose how I want to return to the world. I don’t miss performing“.

Motherhood at 47

Although in the 2014, during an interview with Esquire, the actress of Charlie’s Angels said to “Never having been attracted to being a mother,” everything changed when she met her husband.

“It took a bit of maturity, growth, introspection and learning to find the right kind of man before Cameron took any kind of stable relationship seriously,” the source continues. People. Especially in reference to the idea of ​​having a child.

A source close to the musician also revealed that the two have always been “focused on forming a family” since they got married five years ago. Their goals? “Feel good, lower stress levels and do everything to be positive”. Even without a nanny.

