Cameron Diaz: “No mom, no drama”

She tells me that she still keeps the silver pin with sharp points that her mother gave her after high school, when, discovered by the Elite agency, she began her modeling career which, along the unpredictable roads of life, would have it. brought to the cinema: “Mom told me it was for my personal defense. Fortunately, I’ve never had to put it in someone’s body, but I’ve always been ready to use it: it took me very little to understand that the number one priority in this business is survival ».

Watching her on the sofa of this grand hotel in Los Angeles as she always talks with a smile, pausing only to drink from a politically correct glass bottle of filtered tap water, Cameron Diaz looks more like a queen than a survivor, for the occasion in jeans and a white T-shirt covered by a long beige cardigan. Exactly twenty years after his explosive film debut (The Mask), according to the American weekly Hollywood Reporter she is the highest paid actress ever in the most ruthless category of cinema, that of women over forty: that is, she does better than Sandra Bullock, Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy, who is basically just the latest product of the physical and demented comedy that Cameron himself inaugurated with Everyone’s crazy about Mary.

Now back to the comedy with All Against Him – The Other Woman, the film I meet her for: Cameron is the other woman of a married man (his wife is Leslie Mann) who also has at least one other lover (Kate Upton). In the end, instead of hating each other, the three women solidarize to take revenge on the faithless one.

The actress has also just emerged unscathed from the flop of the film The Counselor – The attorneyindeed bringing home the most memorable scene, the one in which he makes love with a Ferrari. He is shooting the re-release of the musical Annie with little Quvenzhané Wallis, who in 2013 was the youngest candidate ever in the history of the Oscars at the age of 9. And wrote a book, The Body Book, where he explains how to navigate the most delicate passage of life, that of aging. With more attention to nutrition than fitness. And most importantly, with much acceptance of the beautiful things that age brings.

She is 41 years old: how do you feel?

“Very good. I couldn’t wait to turn forty, and when it happened I said to myself: perfect, now we begin to truly live. I believe that most of the problems we claim to have as the years go by actually come from the prejudices we have towards aging ”.

And she doesn’t have them?

“No, I think that life goes on in stages, and that each season is beautiful in its own way. When I think of old age I see my abuela, my father’s mother (Emilio, of Cuban origins, who died in 2008, ed): as a child I spent hours watching her feed her chickens and rabbits, while my grandfather knew how to fix anything with simple adhesive tape. I wondered how those hands were capable of so much, and I envied the knowledge he had accumulated, in his mind but also in his gestures ».

The fundamental delusion is to think of stopping time: she seems to have succeeded.



Loading... Advertisements

«But the truth is that there is no miraculous anti-aging product: the only strategy is to take care of yourself, because the feeling of being old also comes from having a body that doesn’t work. However, we must stop thinking that we have failed if our body is no longer that of 25 years old, if we have not managed to deceive nature with our diets and our plastic surgeries. For women this means, for example, accepting that they can no longer procreate. But do you know what it is? Not being able to procreate is also a natural event. More: it is an opportunity to take the love you would put into raising your child and channel it into generosity, the ability to be of service to others. It’s my passion: taking care of those around me ».

The complete interview on issue 12 of Vanity Fair on newsstands from Wednesday 26 March 2014.

“That betrayal that I cannot forgive.” From the Stories blog

«Treason: I will explain to you why I have forgiven». From the Stories blog