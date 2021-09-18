Cameron Diaz produces “clean” wine, but on the term (risky) it is a storm

A Spanish white and a French rosé. These are the new wines, or rather clean wines, launched by actress Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power. Avaline – this is the name of the wine project which, launched on social media on 9 July, already has over 48,000 followers – begins with an impressive description. Clean and vegan wines that do not contain any additives. But many have wondered: what substance?

On Instagram the two celebrities posted a video clip in which they explain, or at least try: We have enjoyed wine for many years without ever doubting it. We thought it was the most responsible choice of alcoholic consumption because it was fermented grapes, but we had no idea of ​​the process. Together, we said to each other: “Well, it’s time to understand!”. And it was shocking to find out everything that can be added to a wine. Their white is a blend of organic grapes grown in Peneds, in the north of Spain: Macabeo, Malvasia and Xarello, known to be the grape varieties usually used in the production of Cava. While the ros is the result of the union of Cinsault, Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Caladoc, grapes also grown organically in this area but in Provence. Selling price in the United States $ 24 per bottle. So far, so good. for on the definition of clean wine that sector experts and producers warm up. If drinking wine makes you feel bad for self-diagnosis, then you may need a doctor rather than a new wine, Thomas Pellechia, wine critic on Forbes. So would there be dirty wines? And in what sense ?, they argue. And again: When it comes to clean wines, the only thing that cleans the wallet, jokes Felicity Carter, editor of the magazine Wine Business International, in a comment on TheGuardian.com

In line with the growing organic and health movement, Diaz and Power wanted to produce wines that were vegan – in the bottles, in fact, it is possible to find products deriving from the animal world that act as clarifiers, such as albumin or casein -, without of added sugars or dyes. As producers – they still explain on Instagram – we don’t have to say much about what’s inside our bottles, but at Avaline we decided to do it. Wine producers only disclose information such as where it is grown and bottled, whether the wine contains sulphites and the percentage of alcohol. There is no obligation to specify how the grapes are grown or to name even one of the over seventy additives used in the winemaking process to alter the color, smell and flavor of what is then found in the glass. We believe it is necessary to set higher standards. Starting with the label and for this reason we have decided to report a lot of information about our bottles. Loading... Advertisements

The project is certainly ambitious, but from the social media posts and the Avaline website, the concept of clean wine is not that revolutionary. It seems that it is simply a wine made from organic grapes grown without synthetic pesticides and with very few interventions in the cellar, without sweeteners or added chemicals. The truth is that there are hundreds if not thousands of wines that match this description: just stay away from cheap and industrial wines and look for family labels. Washington Post. On one thing, perhaps, many will agree: judging by the fuss stirred up, the marketing strategy has hit the mark. Good or bad, just talk about it. Or not?