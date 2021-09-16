Cameron Diaz promotes its line of wines by launching the “wine challenge”

Cameron Diaz has dedicated itself to the production of wine and has decided to promote its products by launching the “wine challenge“. After announcing – just a week ago – her farewell to the cinema to devote herself to her family, the American actress has also found more time to devote herself to her line of organic wines, Avaline.

“Hollywood owns you, now I’m free,” Cameron Diaz said of her willingness to leave the stage. She is also free to dedicate herself to social media and, through her online popularity, to the promotion of her products, a Spanish white and a French rosé, both sold at a price of 24 dollars. To launch them all over the world, the actress took advantage of her debut on Tik Tok, the social media of the moment, and proposed a “wine challenge”, facing it firsthand with her business partner Katherine Power.

What is the challenge, immediately taken up by other VIPs and social media users? It is about being able to drink a glass of wine while sitting on the ground and without using your hands. The challenge is made in two, seated one in front of the other: one of the two holds the stem of the glass in his mouth, and hands the contents to the other. You don’t understand, right? Go check out Tik Tok, which is better.