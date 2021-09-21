Cameron Diaz recalls the beginnings of her career: “We were not objectified”

Back tonight on Italian TV with La cosa più dolce …, a sentimental comedy in which he appears alongside Christina Applegate and Selma Blair, Cameron Diaz she has been out of acting for 6 years now, and there is one aspect of show business that she thinks has gotten worse lately.

During an interview with makeup artist Gucci Westman, the actress pointed out how much the Red carpet of previews has changed since he stopped acting. While Diaz used to choose her own clothes, according to her words, nowadays celebrities are judged much harder for their looks and therefore they tend to be objectified.

“The Red carpet is now very different” the actress said. “For my premieres, I would just go to Barney’s and buy my clothes. It wasn’t a gigantic production where you were judged, rated, or your looks. You weren’t objectified.”

Loading... Advertisements

Do you agree with his words? Let us know in the comments. Absent from the big screen since 2014, we remember, Diaz in recent months did not rule out his return on stage: “Never say never”. For more news about the Charlie’s Angels star’s life, the actress revealed she learned to be a mom during quarantine.