Cameron Diaz retires from the scene: “I feel complete”

The international star spoke about his decision during an interview with Kevin Hart

Cameron Diaz will move away from the big screen for to focus only on his life private. The Hollywood Reporter has relaunched in the past few hours the interview given by the actress to the talk-show Peacock hosted by Kevin Hart, during which he stated: “When you do something to a really high level for a long time, you are that talent, all the parts that are not must be passed on to other people ”.

During the last twenty years Cameron has been the absolute protagonist of the big screen, ringing one success after another (from “Everyone’s crazy about Mary” to “Very bad things“, from “Every damn Sunday” to “Minority Report“) And establishing herself as one of the most popular artists internationally.

Cameron Diaz: “I wanted to make my life manageable by me”

And this is perhaps the reason ofremoval from the cinema: “I did nothing but this, it worked but for me it wasn’t enough. I loved acting but there were so many parts of my life that weren’t right. I just wanted to make my life manageable by me. My one-day routine is literally what I can do on my own. And it is there sensation more Pretty. I had peace in my soul by taking care of myself ”revealed the star.

“My only wish was to have one life that could be managed from myself itself. It’s the best feeling ever. I feel complete”Concluded the actress, recalling instead how in the past she felt as if she had“ blinds on her eyes ”and, above all,“ constantly on the move ”due to the frenzied rhythms.

And it was precisely during a period of removal from the set that met the husband Benji Madden, member of Good Charlotte. The two then went married In the January 2015 and last year the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, who was born through surrogate mother on 30 December 2019.

